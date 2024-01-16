Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 1.4 %

WSO stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.06. The company had a trading volume of 201,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.