Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $50.92

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.92, but opened at $53.00. Wayfair shares last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 839,807 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

Wayfair Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,367. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

