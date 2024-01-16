Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Trading Down 1.2 %

WDC opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Digital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after buying an additional 212,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.