Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Insider Nora Scheinkestel Buys 1,285 Shares

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Nora Scheinkestel bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$23.09 ($15.39) per share, with a total value of A$29,669.37 ($19,779.58).

Nora Scheinkestel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Nora Scheinkestel bought 284 shares of Westpac Banking stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$21.27 ($14.18) per share, with a total value of A$6,040.11 ($4,026.74).

Westpac Banking Price Performance

Westpac Banking Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous Final dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.