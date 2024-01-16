Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.73% from the company’s previous close.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.06.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.65 and a 1-year high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.14489 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.