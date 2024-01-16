Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSR

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

About Whitestone REIT

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.