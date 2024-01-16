WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.34. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

