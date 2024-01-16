WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,246 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $42,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 372,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.