Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Purchases 35,202 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,202 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports comprises about 1.1% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Genius Sports worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Genius Sports by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 754,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,149. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

