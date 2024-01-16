Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,316 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 5.1% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,694. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

