Windsor Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.5% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $409.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,531,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,411,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $273.89 and a one year high of $412.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.78.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

