Windsor Advisory Group LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. National Vision makes up approximately 1.1% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

National Vision Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 146,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,451. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $532.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.56 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

