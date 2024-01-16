Windsor Advisory Group LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 385.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 312,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.76. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 69.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

