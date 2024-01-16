Windsor Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.0% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. 424,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

