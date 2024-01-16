Windward (LON:WNWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.00

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.53), with a volume of 30594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.46).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Windward from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.92. The company has a market capitalization of £102.78 million, a P/E ratio of -857.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

