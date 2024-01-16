Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $94.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

