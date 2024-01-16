Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $98.22.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

