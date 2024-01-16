WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 70,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 56,167 shares.The stock last traded at $35.95 and had previously closed at $36.46.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $600.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 162.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

