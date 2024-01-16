WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 598,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 837,670 shares.The stock last traded at $42.06 and had previously closed at $42.17.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

