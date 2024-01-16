Witan (LON:WTAN) Insider Purchases £23,100 in Stock

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) insider Shauna Bevan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($29,393.05).

Witan Trading Down 0.2 %

WTAN stock opened at GBX 233 ($2.96) on Tuesday. Witan has a 52 week low of GBX 209 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.84 ($3.04). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 226.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 967.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Witan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Witan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Witan Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

