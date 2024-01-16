World Mobile Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $77.25 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $77.25 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00082529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00029087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001584 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,639,698 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars.

