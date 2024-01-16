Wrapped HBAR Reaches One Day Volume of $712,556.72 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $712,556.72 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,650,505,432 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,650,505,432.21901 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07771708 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $677,374.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

