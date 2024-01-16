Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 262 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.