Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

