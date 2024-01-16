Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.4 %

ON traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,981. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Read Our Latest Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.