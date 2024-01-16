Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.07. 1,920,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $166.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

