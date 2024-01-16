Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in International Paper by 992.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,571. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

