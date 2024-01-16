Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $845,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.33.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.89. 314,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.02 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

