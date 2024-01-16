Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 3,123 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,566. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.14.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

