Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 481,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,552,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.81. 511,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,305. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $94.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

