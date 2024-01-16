Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FDX stock traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $246.04. 1,166,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,924. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

