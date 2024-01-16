Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 22,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,787,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

