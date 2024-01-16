Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 11,728 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after acquiring an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.92. 679,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,043. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.