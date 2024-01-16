Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.08. 1,024,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,417. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

