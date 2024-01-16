Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 8,739 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE MS traded down $3.94 on Tuesday, reaching $85.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,640,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

