WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Down to $44.56

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.56, but opened at $42.80. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 71,710 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.47 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WSFS Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,209,000 after acquiring an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,568,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 202,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,838,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

