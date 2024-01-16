WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$213.64.

WSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

WSP Global Price Performance

TSE:WSP opened at C$189.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$164.32 and a 12 month high of C$196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$185.51.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8360248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSP Global

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total value of C$360,208.66. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

