WT Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,000. NetEase comprises about 2.3% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,295,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,242. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NTES shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

