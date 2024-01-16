WT Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,838,511 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

WT Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838,511 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up approximately 10.3% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Li Auto worth $93,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 288.6% during the second quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 27.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,737,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 796,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

NASDAQ LI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,774. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

