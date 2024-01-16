X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.56

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 1881337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 171.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 141,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,640,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

