Xai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $566.72 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Xai has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xai token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a total market cap of $281.71 million and approximately $566.72 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.10586197 USD and is up 19.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $554,916,771.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

