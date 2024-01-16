Xai Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Xai has a market cap of $282.16 million and $404.46 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xai has traded up 76.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.10586197 USD and is up 19.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $554,916,771.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

