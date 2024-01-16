Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Stock Down 0.1 %

XRX stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Xerox by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

