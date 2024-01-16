Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 3.3%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.05. Approximately 138,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 568,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Xometry Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 4,404 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $148,679.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,302.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,458 shares of company stock valued at $830,857 over the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xometry by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

