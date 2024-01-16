XY Capital Ltd Acquires 84,236 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,236 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group makes up 1.6% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in MINISO Group by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

NYSE MNSO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. 1,380,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,263. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

