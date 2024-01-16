XY Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

XY Capital Ltd raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,029 shares during the quarter. NIO accounts for 0.6% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NIO Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 120,485,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,605,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.