XY Capital Ltd Invests $5.61 Million in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,000. Honda Motor makes up approximately 3.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE HMC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. 950,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,530. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

