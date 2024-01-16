XY Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 376,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Amcor accounts for approximately 2.0% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,095,000 after acquiring an additional 409,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 7,551,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,852,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

