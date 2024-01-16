XY Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 235.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group comprises about 5.5% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

