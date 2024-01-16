YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.94

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 2413878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

